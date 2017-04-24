Nation & World

April 24, 2017 11:44 AM

Husband: Wife's fatal stabbing near Paris was random attack

By KATHY McCORMACK Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

The husband of a New Hampshire woman who was stabbed to death near Paris says she was attacked at random by a homeless man who was deemed unfit to stand trial.

John McDonough, of Rye, recently returned with his wife's remains and possessions after meeting with French authorities and U.S. Embassy representatives. Cathleen McDonough was fatally stabbed from behind on April 6 as she was taking photos of street art in a suburb of Paris. The 52-year-old McDonough was in France visiting her daughter.

John McDonough said Monday police told him the man apparently was angry that she was taking photos. He said he was told the man was from Gambia and had no ID or passport.

A prosecutor said the man was arrested and taken to a psychiatric hospital.

