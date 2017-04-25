Eric Thames hits 11th homer in Brewers' 9-1 rout of Reds

Eric Thames hit his major league-leading 11th home run — his sixth against Cincinnati this season — and the Milwaukee Brewers cruised to a 9-1 victory over the Reds on Tuesday night.
In his first season with the Brewers, Thames capped a five-run sixth with a two-run drive off reliever Robert Stephenson.
Hernan Perez had a pair of RBI triples, then homered off Stephenson leading off the sixth, and Jonathan Villar had a pair of two-run singles.
Zach Davies (2-2) allowed six hits in five scoreless innings, lowering his ERA from 8.24 to 6.57. He stranded a pair of runners in three innings.
Oliver Drake pitched a hitless sixth and Tommy Milone allowed two hits over three innings, including Adam Duvall's eighth-inning homer, for his second big league save, his first since August 2015.
Scott Feldman (1-2) gave up four runs, five hits and five walks in five innings.
Perez drove in Manny Pina with triples in the second and fourth innings, and Villar's first two-run single boosted the lead to 4-0 later in the fourth.
Cincinnati had runners at second and third in the fourth before Davies threw a called third strike past Tucker Barnhart and retired Feldman on a flyout.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Reds: LHP Tony Cingrani (right oblique strain) is working out in Cincinnati and says he is pain free, according to manager Bryan Price. ... RHP Raisel Iglesias was not able to pitch Monday due to back stiffness. He was available Tuesday but did not pitch.
Brewers: LF Ryan Braun went 0 for 4, a day after leaving a game with a bruised left foot after fouling three balls off it in one at-bat.
UP NEXT
Reds: RHP Rookie Davis (0-0, 6.43 ERA) will come off the DL for Wednesday's series finale. He was hit on the right forearm by a pitch while batting on April 11.
Brewers: RHP Wily Peralta (3-1, 4.71 ERA) allowed six runs and nine hits in four innings in a loss to St. Louis on April 21. He has a 3.10 ERA in 15 starts against the Reds.
