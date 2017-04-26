Nation & World

April 26, 2017 12:52 AM

Trump wants a review of national monuments

By JILL COLVIN and MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is asking for a review of the designation of tens of millions of acres of land as "national monuments." He will sign an executive order Wednesday tasking his interior secretary with leading that review.

The action could upend protections put in place in Utah and other states as Trump tries to rack up accomplishments in his first 100 days. The order comes as Trump tries build on the presidential acumen he's established early on at the White House.

The Antiquities Act of 1906 authorizes the president to declare federal lands as monuments and restrict how the lands can be used.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told reporters about the move at the White House Tuesday evening.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos