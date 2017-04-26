Macron on risky hunt for blue-collar votes against Le Pen

French presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron is going hunting for blue-collar votes, planning to meet with workers from a home appliance factory that is the latest hot-button symbol of the loss of French jobs to plants overseas.
Macron's discussions with union leaders from the Whirpool plant in northern France, a region where his anti-European Union opponent Marine Le Pen got the most votes, is not without risk. The pro-EU centrist must walk a fine line between defending his program to tackle France's chronic unemployment without falling into the trap that befell winners in previous elections of struggling to keep campaign promises.
Le Pen, needing millions more votes to beat Macron on May 7, has vowed to keep the Amiens plant open if elected, come what may.
