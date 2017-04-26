Thai taxi driver arrested for alleged rape of Brazilian

Thai police have arrested a taxi driver accused of raping a Brazilian woman who had just arrived from abroad at a Bangkok airport.
Police Lt. Col. Terdthai Sukthai says the driver was arrested early Wednesday morning in a northern suburb of Bangkok after being traced through security footage from Don Muang airport.
He says the 22-year-old woman arrived from Malaysia on Tuesday afternoon and was driven to an area outside Bangkok, where the victim said the driver beat and raped her before leaving her by the side of the road. She was hospitalized with injuries.
Police arrested the driver on charges of rape, illegal detention, and theft with violence. Police say the driver has a criminal record.
Comments