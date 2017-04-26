Former congresswoman's fraud trial opening in Florida

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown's federal fraud and corruption trial is scheduled to begin in Jacksonville.
Prosecutors say the 70-year-old Brown and members of her staff used a charity meant to give scholarships to poor students as a personal slush fund. She was indicted last year, and later lost her re-election bid.
Brown has pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying she is being persecuted. Opening arguments were scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Federal investigators say her One Door for Education Foundation raised $800,000 in donations, but only awarded one scholarship for $1,200.
According to the indictment, Brown and others spent the money on personal items including the use of luxury boxes for a Beyoncé concert and an NFL game.
Comments