Saudis thwart attempted attack on oil facility near Yemen

Saudi Arabia says it has thwarted an attempt to attack an Aramco oil distribution center with an unmanned boat from Yemen, where the kingdom is at war with Shiite rebels.
The Interior Ministry says its security forces stopped the explosives-packed boat early Tuesday before it could reach the target in Jizan, a southern region of Saudi Arabia that borders Yemen.
Pictures released by the ministry on Wednesday show a small, unmanned speed boat allegedly strapped with explosives heading toward the center. The ministry also published images of a large explosion in the water after strikes on the target by the Saudi Royal Navy.
For more than two years, a Saudi-led coalition has been bombing the Iran-backed Yemen rebels, known as Houthis. The rebels have launched several cross-border attacks.
Comments