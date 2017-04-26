Nation & World

Red Bull heir seeks another delay in alleged hit-and-run

The Associated Press
BANGKOK

Prosecutors in Thailand say an heir to the Red Bull fortune has asked for another delay in facing charges over an alleged hit-and-run that killed a police officer almost five years ago.

Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya has been a no-show for meetings with prosecutors on several occasions, complaining through his attorney of unfair treatment or citing duties abroad.

A recent Associated Press report revealed that he's been living lavishly, traveling to Formula One races, snowboarding in Japan and cruising in Venice.

On Thursday, Suthi Kittisupaporn, director-general of South Bangkok Prosecutor's Office, says Vorayuth has asked for another delay.

