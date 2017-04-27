Nation & World

April 27, 2017 2:21 AM

Reports: German soldier planning attack arrested

The Associated Press
BERLIN

German police say they have arrested a German soldier who had posed as a Syrian refugee, on suspicion he was planning an attack that would be blamed on foreigners.

The dpa news agency reported Thursday that Frankfurt prosecutors confirmed the arrest of the 28-year-old on charges of preparing an act of violence. Prosecutors weren't immediately available by telephone but planned a news conference later in the day.

Bild newspaper reported the German lieutenant stationed in France had stashed a pistol in a bathroom at Vienna airport that was discovered. He was reportedly arrested when he went to retrieve it.

A 24-year-old student from the soldier's hometown of Offenbach was also arrested.

Sixteen buildings were searched Thursday in Germany, Austria and France in connection with the investigation.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos