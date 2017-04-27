Nation & World

April 27, 2017 5:42 AM

The Latest: Venezuela ombudsman's son makes protest video

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

The Latest on Venezuela's political crisis (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

The son of the top Venezuelan human rights official is speaking out against police repression of protesters and calling on his father to step in to prevent further bloodshed.

Yibram Saab says in an online video that he experienced police repression during an anti-government a protest Wednesday. Reading prepared remarks he asked his father to show bravery and help restore the constitutional order broken by the Supreme Court's decision to gut the opposition-controlled congress' last vestiges of power.

Ombudsman Tarek William Saab has the power to initiate impeachment investigations against high-court magistrates. But he's shown staunch support for Maduro.

In the video, the younger Saab says: "Dad, you have the power to put an end to the injustice."

