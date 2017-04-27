Nation & World

April 27, 2017 11:15 PM

Yemen's president fires minister, Aden governor

By AHMED AL-HAJ Associated Press
SANAA, Yemen

Yemen's internationally backed president has fired a Cabinet minister and the governor of the southern port city of Aden, two figures known to be close to the United Arab Emirates, a key member of a Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen since 2015.

The firing late Thursday of Minister of State Hani Bin Braik and Aden Gov. Aidarous al-Zubaidi appears to be the latest chapter in a stand-off between President Abded Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the UAE.

Relations between Hadi and the UAE have been tense over allegations by the Yemeni president that the Emiratis are offering patronage to southern Yemeni politicians campaigning for secession as well as what he sees as UAE violations of his country's sovereignty.

Aden has been the seat of Hadi's government since 2014.

