April 28, 2017 5:38 AM

EU summit to assess Ireland's future in wake of Brexit

By LORNE COOK Associated Press
BRUSSELS

European Union leaders meeting Saturday to approve the guidelines that will drive divorce negotiations with Britain will also assess wording which would allow a united Ireland —including Northern Ireland — to become part of the bloc at a potential future date.

Two European officials said that the issue was likely to be added to the minutes of the summit, which will be held without British Prime Minister Theresa May. The officials asked not to be identified because the summit of 27 EU leaders still was being prepared.

Future relations between Ireland and Britain, including border operations, have emerged as a key problem to be addressed during the two-year Brexit talks.

Northern Ireland breaking away from Britain is not seen as a plausible eventuality in the near future.

