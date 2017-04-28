Albanian parliament speaker Meta to be elected president

Albanian Parliament speaker Ilir Meta is expected to be elected as the country's new president in a parliamentary vote.
Meta's nomination on Friday has been formally supported by the main left-wing governing Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama.
Meta, 48, is leader of the junior governing party, Socialist Movement for Integration.
Friday's vote follows three failed ones as the governing coalition didn't put up a candidate, wanting to include the center-right opposition in reaching a broader consensus.
Albania's president occupies a largely ceremonial role and is limited to two five-year terms. Candidates are proposed by a group of at least 20 lawmakers in the 140-seat Parliament.
In the last two rounds a candidate can be elected by a simple majority, or at least 71 votes.
Comments