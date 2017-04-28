Nation & World

Police: Time-consuming haircut prompts woman to pull gun

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Police in Cleveland are trying to identify a woman they say pulled a gun on a barber because he was taking too long to cut her 7-year-old son's hair.

Cleveland.com says a police report says the woman threatened the barber at a barber school April 14.

Police say the woman complained several times before pulling a handgun from her purse and pointing it at the barber, telling him, "I got two clips. I'll pop you." The police say the woman put the gun back after another employee came over to calm her down.

The barber was able to finish the haircut and the woman left with her two children afterward.

WJW-TV reports surveillance video captured images of the woman and authorities are asking for help identifying her.

