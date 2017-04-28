Nation & World

April 28, 2017 11:43 AM

Stream of quakes rattles Chilean coast

The Associated Press
SANTIAGO, CHILE

More than a dozen moderate earthquakes have rattled the Chilean coast within just over two hours, the most powerful of them registered at magnitude 5.9.

The continued rattling prompted some cities to suspend classes and give workers the afternoon off. There are no reports of damage or injury.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the strongest hit at 12:30 p.m. (1530 GMT). That magnitude 5.9 shake was centered about 26 miles (41.5 kilometers) southwest of Valparaiso and about 65 miles (110 kilometers) west of the capital, Santiago.

It was followed within about two hours by 15 other quakes of magnitude 3.8 to 5.7, centered in the same region.

A magnitude 6.9 quake shook the same general region on Monday.

