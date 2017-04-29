AP News in Brief at 6:03 a.m. EDT

Trump to spend Day 100 in office talking tough on trade
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is marking his 100th day in office by talking tough on trade.
The White House says the president will sign an executive order Saturday that will direct his Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative to perform a comprehensive study of the nation's trade agreements. The aim is to determine whether America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the 164-nation World Trade Organization.
The venue for the signing of the executive order is a shovel factory in Pennsylvania's Cumberland County. In the evening, the president will appear at a rally in Harrisburg to cap the occasion of his first 100 days in office.
N. Korean missile test fails hours after UN meeting on nukes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile apparently failed shortly after launch Saturday, South Korea and the United States said, the third test-fire flop just this month but a clear message of defiance as a U.S. supercarrier conducts drills in nearby waters.
North Korean ballistic missile tests are banned by the United Nations because they're seen as part of the North's push for a nuclear-tipped missile that can hit the U.S. mainland. The latest test came as U.S. officials pivoted from a hard line to diplomacy at the U.N. in an effort to address what may be Washington's most pressing foreign policy challenge.
President Donald Trump said on Twitter, "North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!" He did not answer reporters' questions about the missile launch upon returning to the White House from a day trip to Atlanta.
North Korea didn't immediately comment on the launch, though its state media on Saturday reiterated the country's goal of being able to strike the continental U.S.
The timing of the North's test was striking: Only hours earlier the U.N. Security Council held a ministerial meeting on Pyongyang's escalating weapons program. North Korean officials boycotted the meeting, which was chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
US executions: New troubles could resonate in upcoming case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Is unorthodox the same as cruel and unusual punishment?
It's the central question of the current U.S. death penalty debate, highlighted by the latest execution involving a disputed sedative that appeared to involve discomfort to the inmate.
States struggling to find lethal drugs believe they've got the answer in midazolam, a sedative that's taking the place of barbiturates and anesthetics no longer available because drug manufacturers don't want them used in executions.
States that have the drug won't say where they've obtained it, but in recent months have secured enough supplies to carry out or plan executions.
But once again, the effectiveness of midazolam has been questioned following executions in Ohio, Arizona and, just this week, Arkansas. That's where condemned inmate Kenneth Williams lurched and convulsed 20 times during a lethal injection execution Thursday that began with midazolam.
Arkansas will face challenges replenishing execution supply
Arkansas will have a more difficult time obtaining additional lethal injection drugs after an unprecedented court challenge by a drug distributor and possible complications during at least one of the four executions the state carried out this month, experts said.
The state launched an ambitious plan to execute eight death row inmates over 11 days to beat the expiration date on one of the three drugs needed under the state's lethal injection protocol, but four of the executions were halted by courts. Arkansas' remaining supply of midazolam expires Sunday, and it's not known where the state will be able to get more of the sedative or its dwindling supply of the other two drugs.
MANUFACTURERS' WORRIES
All of the major manufacturers of injectable midazolam have said they do not want their drugs used in executions and most of them have created control systems, including contracts with third-party drug distributors prohibiting the sale of their drugs for use in lethal injections. Some of those companies have even asked wholesalers who sell drug components to compounding pharmacies to sign contracts that they will not sell the manufacturers' ingredients to compounders that plan to make lethal injection drugs.
"This is a new chapter in this story, and every time we have a new chapter it makes it more and more difficult to obtain drugs and the states' options get more and more constrained," said Deborah Denno, a professor at Fordham University School of Law and an expert on the death penalty.
Security tight as pope celebrates open-air Mass in Cairo
CAIRO (AP) — Military helicopters flew overhead and police fanned out in force Saturday as Pope Francis celebrated an open-air Mass for Egypt's tiny Catholic community on the second and final day of a visit aimed at comforting Christians following a series of attacks by Islamic militants.
Despite the security concerns, Francis zoomed around the Cairo sports stadium in an open-topped golf cart before the start of Mass, evidence of his desire to be close to his flock at all costs.
The crowd cheered him wildly, waiving Egyptian and Holy See flags and swaying to hymns sung by church choirs. The defense ministry's stadium has a capacity of 25,000, but it was less than half-full, a reflection that Catholics represent less than 1 percent of Egypt's 92 million people.
In his homily, Francis urged them to be good and merciful to their fellow Egyptians, saying "the only fanaticism believers can have is that of charity!"
"Any other fanaticism does not come from God and is not pleasing to him!" he said.
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery features images of an anti-government protester standing in front of a burning barricade in Venezuela; Indian soldiers and police clashing with Kashmiri villagers; a demonstrator smashing the windshield of a truck during a general strike in Brazil.
This gallery contains photos published April 23-28, 2017.
UAE's battle-hardened military expands into Africa, Mideast
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates is better known for its skyscrapers and pampered luxuries, but its small size belies a quiet expansion of its battle-hardened military into Africa and elsewhere in the Middle East.
The seven-state federation ranks as one of Washington's most prominent Arab allies in the fight against the Islamic State group, hosting some 5,000 American military personnel, fighter jets and drones. But the practice gunfire echoing through the deserts near bases outside of Dubai and recent military demonstrations in the capital of Abu Dhabi show a country increasingly willing to flex its own muscle amid its suspicions about Iran.
Already, the UAE has landed expeditionary forces in Afghanistan and Yemen. Its new overseas bases on the African continent show this country, which U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis calls "Little Sparta," has even larger ambitions.
FROM PROTECTORATE TO PROTECTOR
The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, only became a country in 1971. It had been a British protectorate for decades and several of the emirates had their own security forces. The forces merged together into a national military force that took part in the 1991 U.S.-led Gulf War that expelled Iraqi forces occupying Kuwait.
Critics question top US prosecutor's style after blunt words
WASHINGTON (AP) — With two dust-ups in a week, first with a judge in Hawaii and another with leaders of the nation's largest and most powerful police department, Attorney General Jeff Sessions sounds to some more like the conservative senator from Alabama he once was rather than the top prosecutor he is today.
And some observers say the Republican's blunt style could strain relationships with the very law enforcement officials whose partnerships he contends are vital and risks politicizing criminal justice issues that demand the Justice Department's attention.
Sessions drew the ire of Hawaii's Democratic lawmakers after saying on a radio show he was "amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific" could stop President Donald Trump's travel ban, though he later indicated the comment was meant as a joke.
Two days after the radio show, the Justice Department accused New York City of being soft on crime, a statement the police commissioner called "absolutely ludicrous." Sessions later said the criticism was directed not at the rank-and-file but at the policies of Mayor Bill de Blasio, a longtime Trump foe. But some officers saw it as an insult to their work.
"This is political point-scoring by the new administration," said Eugene O'Donnell, a former New York City police officer and now a lecturer at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. "This job is different. If Jeff Sessions wants to work in the White House political operation he can do that, but it should be a qualitatively different job than any other Cabinet job. It should have a special place."
Experts: Long road ahead for Trump offshore drilling order
President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to find new ocean expanses in the Atlantic and the Arctic for offshore drilling isn't likely to reach its goals anytime soon, but instead will kick off a yearslong review and legal battle.
Trump signed the order Friday aimed at dismantling a key part of former President Barack Obama's environmental legacy.
"This executive order starts the process of opening offshore areas to job-creating energy exploration," he said. "It reverses the previous administration's Arctic leasing ban and directs Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to allow responsible development of off-shore areas that will bring revenue to our treasury and jobs to our workers."
Despite Trump's assertion that the nation needs to wean itself of foreign oil, U.S. oil imports have declined in recent years as domestic production boomed amid improved drilling techniques opening up once unreachable areas.
And environmental law and policy experts questioned Trump's authority to reverse Obama's withdrawal of certain areas in the Arctic or Atlantic to drilling, a question likely to be decided in the courts.
Hacker threatens to release stolen copies of Netflix series
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A hacker claims to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is demanding that the video streaming service pay an unspecified ransom to prevent all the new episodes from being prematurely released online.
The hacker, operating under the name The Dark Overlord, has already purportedly uploaded the first episode to an illegal file-sharing service. The Associated Press could not legally confirm the authenticity of that uploaded file.
New episodes of "Orange" are scheduled for official release on June 9.
Netflix said that a small production vendor that works with several major TV studios had suffered a breach. The Los Gatos, California, company described it as an "active situation" that's being investigated by the FBI and other authorities.
Pirated copies of "Orange" could dent Netflix's subscriber growth and the company's stock price.
