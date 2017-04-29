Nation & World

April 29, 2017 3:48 AM

Report: Turkish military convoy moves closer to Syrian Kurds

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

A convoy of Turkish military vehicles has relocated to a base near the Syrian border as tensions with U.S.-backed Kurdish militants escalate.

Footage shot Friday night shows armored vehicles and personnel carriers on the road. Private Ihlas news agency reports they were moved to Sanliurfa province from Kilis in the west with the completion of Turkey's cross-border operation in Syria and may be used against Syrian Kurdish militants or YPG "if needed."

Tension between Turkey and the YPG has been rising. Turkey conducted airstrikes against the group in Syria and Iraq on Tuesday, prompting clashes. Ankara sees the group as a terror organization.

The escalation led to U.S. patrols along the border in Syria.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos