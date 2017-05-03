Nation & World

May 03, 2017 7:12 AM

UK jury finds student guilty of planting bomb on London Tube

The Associated Press
LONDON

A jury has found a university student with an interest in weapons and extremism guilty of planting a home-made bomb on a busy London subway train.

Damon Smith, 20, faces years in jail after building the device at home with a 2-pound ($2.58) clock from Tesco after googling an al-Qaida article entitled "Make a bomb in the kitchen of your mom."

Prosecutors say Smith left a knapsack filled with explosives and ball bearings on the subway train in October. Passengers reported the bag to the driver. It did not explode.

Smith's lawyer says the computer science student never meant to hurt anyone. He denied possession of an explosive substance with intent, but admitted the lesser offence of making a bomb hoax.

The jury rejected his explanation.

