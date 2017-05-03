Nation & World

South Koreans begin early voting to replace ousted Park

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Koreans have begun early voting in the election to replace ousted President Park Geun-hye.

Early voters can cast ballots Thursday and Friday before the election next Tuesday.

Pre-election surveys show liberal candidate Moon Jae-in comfortably leading his two main rivals — a centrist and a conservative.

The winner of the election will be sworn in as the new president immediately, forgoing the traditional two-month transition. Park's impeachment and removal from office changed South Korea's election schedule, so the new president will serve a full five-year term.

The National Election Commission says about 3 million people already voted about eight hours after the two-day early voting began on Thursday.

