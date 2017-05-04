Nation & World

Egypt: 4000-year old funerary garden discovered in Luxor

Egypt's antiquities ministry says that a Spanish archaeological mission has discovered a nearly 4000-year old funerary garden in the southern city of Luxor.

In a Wednesday statement, the ministry said the rectangular-shaped garden was found during excavations in an open courtyard of a rock-cut tomb belonging to the Middle Kingdom of ancient Egypt.

The garden is divided into four squared sections. Each covers 30 square centimeters and is believed to have contained different kinds of plants and flowers.

The head of the Ancient Egyptian Antiquities Sector, Mahmoud Afifi, says the discovery is the first of its kind in the area.

