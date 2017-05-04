Nation & World

May 04, 2017 9:56 AM

'Aww' inspiring: NYC Zoo unveils fluffy Andean bear cub

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

An "aww" inspiring bear cub is making his public debut in New York City.

The Wildlife Conservation Society's Queens Zoo says the 25-pound bundle of joy is being slowly acclimated to an outdoor exhibit. The Andean bear cub is still awaiting a name.

The ball of fluff has a white, freckled nose that offsets his dark coat.

He was born in the winter to 4-year-old Nicole and 6-year-old Bouba.

The Queens Zoo is breeding Andean bears as part of a cooperative program called the Species Survival Plan.

Zoo Director Scott Silver says the "little guy" is more than just "adorable." He is a symbol of what the world could lose when a species is in danger of extinction.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos