UK Conservatives gain in local elections; Labour, UKIP sink

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives scored big gains in local election results Friday — an auspicious sign for the party ahead of a national election next month, and bad news for rivals on both the pro-EU left and the Euroskeptic right.
Electoral contests were held Thursday for local councils in Scotland, Wales and many parts of England, as well as mayoral competitions in several cities.
With more than a quarter of the votes counted, May's party had gained control of seven new councils, added more than 200 new councilors and taken the new position of mayor for the city of Bristol and surrounding area in western England.
May has urged voters to give the Conservatives a bigger majority in Parliament in the June 8 national election in order to strengthen Britain's hand in exit talks with the European Union. Results from the local elections suggest the message is getting through.
John Curtice, a professor of politics at Strathclyde University, said the Conservatives were on course for their best local-election result in at least a decade, and possibly a quarter-century.
Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said voters "are now seeing that what this country needs is a government with a full, working majority to negotiate a good, successful exit from the European Union and to build a stronger, fairer Britain after that."
The main opposition Labour Party took a beating, losing scores of local councilors nationwide and suffering losses in its long-time stronghold of Wales. Most dramatically, it lost ground in Scotland, where the Conservatives — long all-but-extinct there — made gains. The party even lost control of the city council in Glasgow, Scotland's biggest city and once the staunchest of Labour strongholds.
Labour did win the mayoral contests in the northern English cities of Doncaster and Liverpool.
Labour finance spokesman John McDonnell acknowledged the party had suffered a tough night, but told ITV that the results were not "the wipeout that people expected" and insisted it is still "all to play for" in the national vote.
But the results will deepen the gloom of Labour members who believe staunchly left-wing leader Jeremy Corbyn — painted by the Conservatives as a high-taxing loose spender who is weak on security — is driving the party toward resounding defeat on June 8.
The centrist Liberal Democrats — the most firmly pro-EU of Britain's major parties — failed to make the big gains they were hoping for.
The right-wing U.K. Independence Party, whose animosity to the EU helped drive Britain out of the bloc, failed to hold a single seat in early counting, as voters switched to the Conservatives now that UKIP's main goal has been achieved.
UKIP deputy chairwoman Suzanne Evans acknowledged the party faces a "difficult dilemma."
"We have got what we wanted, but unfortunately we have been in a sense the victims of our own success," she told Sky News.
Comments