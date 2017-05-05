Nation & World

Storm slams town near Georgia coast, ripping buildings apart

The Associated Press
GARDEN CITY, Ga.

Authorities say a possible tornado demolished one business and damaged several others in a town near Georgia's coast.

The Savannah Morning News reports (http://bit.ly/2qzEqrH ) the Thursday evening storm ripped the walls and roof from an Advance Auto Parts store in Garden City, leaving insulation, shattered glass and pieces of the building littered across a highway.

City officials said at least five people were hurt, with most of those injuries described as minor.

Chatham County officials tell WTOC-TV (http://bit.ly/2pe2JY1 ) that more than a dozen structures in the county were damaged in the storm.

The National Weather Service planned to send a team of employees to the area to survey the damage and determine whether a tornado touched down.

Storms moving across the Carolinas caused damage but no serious injuries were reported.

