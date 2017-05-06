Nation & World

May 06, 2017

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery features images of visitors playing on tidal mudflats in Japan, Iraqis returning to liberated Mosul and protesters marching in Caracas, Venezuela.

This gallery contains photos published April 23-28, 2017.

