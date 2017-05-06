Nevada biologist sues bear activists for defamation

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:38 It might seem like he's just walking his dog. He's really fighting crime. Pause 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 0:45 Fire officials warn against tall weeds, fire hazards 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 1:26 Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow 6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban 2:22 Bitcoin Believers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue personnel were called this week to scare off some bears that entered a garage. Sierra bears are coming out of hibernation and looking for food, fire officials said. They advise area residents to keep their structures closed and garbage can secure. South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue