May 06, 2017 7:30 PM

Teen charged in shooting that wounded 2 Chicago officers

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

An 18-year-old has been charged for his alleged role in a shooting that wounded two plainclothes Chicago police officers as they sat inside an unmarked vehicle.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) said Saturday night that Angel Gomez faces two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He said Gomez is suspected of driving the vehicle in which the shooters were riding.

Two vehicles pulled up alongside the officers and opened fire Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. One officer was shot in the arm and hip and the other in the back. They have been released from the hospital.

The officers were conducting a follow-up investigation to a previous incident and were wearing civilian clothes with vests bearing police badges.

