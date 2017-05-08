Nation & World

May 08, 2017 2:48 AM

South African president asks for help finding UNICEF worker

The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG

South Africa's president is appealing to the public for any information about a New York-based UNICEF official who was reported missing after going for a mountain hike in Cape Town.

The office of President Jacob Zuma said Monday that Charlotte Nikoi, a Ghanaian citizen, arrived in Cape Town on March 17 to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her family. Nikoi was reported missing on March 21 during a hike on Table Mountain.

Zuma is asking anyone who may have information about the United Nations employee to help police.

The Cape Times newspaper says Nikoi is an associate director for human resources at the U.N. children's agency. The newspaper quotes husband Chris Nikoi as saying his wife sent him a telephone message shortly before she went missing.

