Russia wants quick UN vote for Syria 'de-escalation zones'

The U.N. Security Council president says Russia wants a vote early this week on a resolution supporting a deal hammered out by Russia, Turkey and Iran to set up "de-escalation zones" in mostly opposition-held parts of Syria
Uruguay's Ambassador Elbio Rosselli told several reporters Monday that "there are consultations ongoing" on the text.
Several other council diplomats said a vote Monday or Tuesday — as Moscow is seeking — is highly unlikely, explaining that they need details on the zones.
Sweden's U.N. Ambassador Olof Skoog said "the de-escalation agreement is meant to help and support the U.N.-led political process in Geneva, which for us is key."
He said it's urgent that the agreement "leads to immediate, safe and unhindered humanitarian access for U.N. agencies and partners to the four zones."
Comments