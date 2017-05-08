AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Yates: Alarm about Russian blackmail led to warning on Flynn
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians because he apparently had lied to his bosses about his contacts with Moscow's ambassador in Washington.
The testimony from Yates, an Obama administration holdover fired soon after for other reasons, marked her first public comments about the concerns she raised and filled in basic details about the chain of events that led to Flynn's ouster in February.
Her testimony, coupled with the revelation hours earlier that President Barack Obama himself had warned Donald Trump against hiring Flynn shortly after the November election, made clear that alarms about Flynn had reached the highest levels of the U.S. government months before. Flynn had been an adviser to Trump and an outspoken supporter of his presidential candidacy in the 2016 campaign.
Yates, appearing before a Senate panel investigating Russian interference in the election, described discussions with Don McGahn, the Trump White House counsel, in which she warned that Flynn apparently had misled the administration about his communications with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador.
White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, had insisted that Flynn had not discussed U.S.-imposed sanctions with Kislyak during the presidential transition period. But the White House asked Flynn to resign after news reports indicated he had misled officials about the nature of the calls.
___
S. Koreans vote for new president to succeed ousted Park
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans voted Tuesday for a new president, with victory widely predicted for a liberal candidate who has pledged to improve ties with North Korea, re-examine a contentious U.S. missile shield, and push sweeping economic changes.
Conservatives worry that a victory by Moon Jae-in might benefit North Korea and estrange South Korea and its most important ally, the United States.
Moon was the clear favorite as conservative forces struggled to regroup after the huge corruption scandal ended Park Geun-hye's presidency.
"I gave all my body and soul (to the election) to the very end. My party and I invested all our efforts with a sense of desperation, but we also felt a great desire by people to build a country we can be proud of again," Moon, 64, told reporters after casting his ballot.
The final opinion surveys released last week showed Moon, the Democratic Party candidate, had about a 20 percentage-point lead over his two main rivals — a centrist and a conservative.
___
10 Things to Know for Tuesday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:
1. WHAT FORMER AG SAYS SHE TOLD TRUMP ABOUT FLYNN
Testifying before Congress, Sally Yates says she advised the incoming president that then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians.
2. AFTER SCANDAL, SOUTH KOREANS VOTE FOR NEW PRESIDENT
Liberal candidate Moon Jae-in is widely predicted to win after President Park Geun-hye was driven from office and arrested on corruption charges.
___
Travel ban arguments focus on Trump's comments about Muslims
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appears to hinge on whether a federal appeals court agrees that the Republican's past anti-Muslim statements can be used against him.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrestled Monday with whether the court should look beyond the text of the executive order to comments made by Trump and his aides on the campaign trail and after his election in order to determine whether the policy illegally targets Muslims.
"That's the most important issue in the whole case," said Judge Robert King, who was appointed to the court by President Bill Clinton.
The panel of 13 judges peppered both sides with tough questions but gave few clues as to how they might rule. The judges did not immediately issue a decision on Monday.
A federal judge in Maryland who blocked the travel ban in March cited Trump's comments as evidence that the executive order is a realization of his repeated promise to bar Muslims from entering the country.
___
Phoenix serial killing suspect arrested in deaths of 9
PHOENIX (AP) — A man was arrested Monday in a string of serial killings that terrified a Phoenix neighborhood last year, a huge break in a case that involved nine deaths and a dozen separate shootings.
Aaron Juan Saucedo, 23, faces 26 felony counts of homicide, aggravated assault and drive-by-shooting, said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.
Most of the killings by a gunman dubbed the Serial Street Shooter took place in a predominantly Latino neighborhood between August 2015 and July 2016.
The investigation into the serial killings had focused what authorities said were seven fatal shootings. But police on Monday said they had tied Saucedo to nine killings in all — eight random victims and one man that he knew.
The shooter stalked victims after dark, police have said, selecting people who were either outside of their homes or sitting in cars before opening fire with a handgun.
___
Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn before inauguration
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama personally warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn to serve as his national security adviser, three former Obama administration officials said Monday, underscoring the depths of the outgoing White House's concern about the man Trump would ultimately fire.
In an Oval Office meeting with Trump two days after the November election, Obama told his successor that there were more qualified candidates for the crucial White House post, according to one official. Flynn was fired as head of military intelligence by the Obama administration in 2014 amid questions about his management style and reports of insubordination. He became a fierce critic of Obama's policies and a fervent Trump supporter.
Trump ignored Obama's advice and tapped Flynn for the top White House national security role. But Trump would ultimately seek Flynn's resignation less than a month into his tenure, following news reports that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States.
The Trump White House on Monday confirmed that Obama raised concerns about Flynn in the November meeting.
"President Obama made it known that he wasn't exactly a fan of Gen. Flynn's," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said. He suggested Obama's views were shaped by Flynn's criticism of his national security policies.
___
Act II for France's Macron: getting the majority to govern
PARIS (AP) — Freshly elected to the French presidency, Emmanuel Macron now faces an equally difficult Act II: securing the parliamentary majority he needs to make good on his campaign promises to lift France out of economic gloom.
With legislative elections just five weeks away, the start-up political movement the 39-year-old former investment banker launched one year ago on his meteoric ride to become France's youngest president lost no time Monday in girding for the crucial mid-June election battle.
Without a working majority, Macron could quickly become a lame-duck president, unable to push through labor reforms and other measures he promised to the broadly disgruntled electorate — shown by a record result for his defeated far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen, and a record number of blank and spoiled ballots in Sunday's runoff vote.
The transfer of power to Macron will take place Sunday, outgoing President Francois Hollande announced. Macron is already looking the part. He shed his breezier campaign demeanor for a solemn, more statesman-like look in his first appearances after his victory and again Monday, at a sober ceremony with Hollande to commemorate Germany's defeat in World War II.
The pomp of the ceremony, at the imposing Arc de Triomphe at the top of the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, immediately helped lend a presidential air to the previously untested leader who fought and won his first election.
___
Mexico and police chief slam Texas' new 'sanctuary city' ban
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Mexican government, San Antonio's police chief and others slammed Texas' new "sanctuary cities" law on Monday, saying that requiring local law enforcement to help enforce U.S. immigration law could lead to racial profiling and will fan distrust of the police by the state's many Hispanics.
The law, which takes effect in September and which critics say is the most anti-immigrant since a 2010 Arizona law, will allow police officers to ask about the immigration status of anyone they detain, including during routine traffic stops. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the law Sunday evening on Facebook Live with no advanced warning. A few dozen people protested outside his mansion in Austin on Monday.
San Antonio police chief William McManus ripped into the Republicans who pushed the law through despite the objections of every big-city police chief in the state. The Migration Policy Institute estimates that Texas is home to more than 1.4 million people who are in the country illegally, including 71,000 living in the San Antonio area.
McManus and the other police chiefs, including those in Dallas and Houston, say it will create a chilling effect that will cause immigrant families to not report crimes or come forward as witnesses over fears that talking to local police could lead to deportation. Critics also fear it will lead to the racial profiling of Hispanics and put officers in an untenable position.
"It's either skin color or language. What else does someone have to base it on?" McManus said, referring to an officer's reason for inquiring about a person's immigration status. "That leads to profiling. Profiling leads to lawsuits. In my opinion, there is nothing positive this bill does in the community or law enforcement."
___
Snoop Dogg wants to create music festival in dad's hometown
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — Rapper Snoop Dogg says he wants to create a music festival in his father's hometown so he can perform in Mississippi.
"We always stop in New Orleans but we never book a show here. We might as well do it ourselves because my booking agent just won't do it," he said during a weekend stop in Magnolia, a south Mississippi city of about 2,400 near the Louisiana state line.
The rapper born Calvin Broadus stopped in Magnolia on his way to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, where he performed Saturday, to discuss his plans for "Snoop Fest" with the mayor, the McComb Enterprise-Journal reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2pe7x3T ).
"We want to try to get it done this year, but if not, we will definitely do it next year," Mayor Anthony Witherspoon said.
He said Magnolia is a great venue because it's 90 minutes from Jackson, Hattiesburg, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
___
Curry's 30 lead Warriors to sweep after 121-95 win over Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 30 points and the Golden State Warriors completed a second-round sweep of the Utah Jazz with a 121-95 victory Monday night.
The defending Western Conference champions have won both their series in four games and now await the winner of the Rockets-Spurs series that is tied at 2-2.
The Warriors kept pace with defending champion Cleveland in what has appeared like an inevitable third straight NBA Finals matchup. Both teams are 8-0 thus far.
Interim head coach Mike Brown said before the game he hoped his team would get out to a fast start and the Warriors did exactly that. Golden State led 39-17 at the end of the first quarter after an onslaught from Klay Thompson and Curry. They combined to shoot 6 for 8 in the opening period.
Thompson finished with 21, Kevin Durant scored 18 and Draymond Green posted his third career postseason triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.
Comments