Nation & World

May 08, 2017 9:06 PM

Jakarta governor given 2-year prison sentence for blasphemy

The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

An Indonesian court has sentenced the minority Christian governor of Jakarta to two years in prison for blaspheming the Quran following a trial that undermined the country's reputation for practicing a moderate form of Islam.

The five-judge panel ordered Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's immediate arrest Tuesday.

The lead judge said the trial was a purely criminal one and the court disagreed that there were political aspects to the case.

The maximum sentence for blasphemy in Muslim-majority Indonesia is five years in prison.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos