May 10, 2017 12:09 AM

Phoenix police unsure what motivated accused serial shooter

By ASTRID GALVAN and JACQUES BILLEAUD Associated Press
PHOENIX

Graciela Beltran broke down in tears in her west Phoenix living room as she recounted the life and death of her son, one of the victims in a serial shooting case for which police say a 23-year-old man is responsible.

A few feet from a large portrait of 31-year-old Horacio de Jesus Pena, turned backward because it's still too hard for her to look at, Beltran recounted the day her son was gunned down outside of their home after leaving work.

Police on Monday said 23-year-old Aaron Juan Saucedo is responsible for Pena's killing on June 3, 2016, and that of eight others in a total of 12 shootings. Saucedo said in court he was innocent.

