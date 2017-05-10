Phoenix police unsure what motivated accused serial shooter

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri L. Williams announces, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Phoenix, the arrest of 23-year-old Aaron Saucedo in connection with the serial street shootings that terrorized the Phoenix area over four months in 2016.
Matt York
AP Photo
This undated photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Aaron Saucedo. The 23-year-old serial killing suspect accused of fatally shooting seven people last year and wounding two others in attacks that terrorized a largely Latino Phoenix neighborhood was arrested Monday, May 8, 2017, authorities said.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery speaks during a news conference in Phoenix on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. During the Q&A session, Montgomery was asked about the recent arrest of Aaron Juan Saucedo in connection with a series of unsolved murders in Arizona. For more than a year, Phoenix police were stumped by a string of killings in which a shooter stalked victims after dark and gunned them down as they stood outside their homes or sat in their cars. Saucedo now faces 26 felony counts of homicide, aggravated assault and drive-by-shooting for 12 shootings that took place between August 2015 and July 2016.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri L. Williams announces, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Phoenix, the arrest of 23-year-old Aaron Juan Saucedo in connection with the serial street shootings that terrorized the Phoenix area over four months in 2016.
Matt York
AP Photo
Aaron Saucedo, 23, was arrested Monday in a string of serial killings that terrorized Phoenix neighborhoods in 2016, including a victim shot at this intersection, in the Maryvale section of Phoenix, shown on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The former city bus driver suspected in a string of nine deadly shootings that spread fear in Phoenix declared "I'm innocent" as residents of the terrorized neighborhoods Tuesday expressed both relief over the arrest and frustration that it took so long.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Sirwendell Flowers, right, pushes his son Sirjoshua Flowers on the swing as he talks about the recent arrest of Aaron Saucedo, 23, who was arrested Monday in a string of serial killings that terrorized Phoenix neighborhoods in 2016, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Phoenix. The former city bus driver suspected in a string of nine deadly shootings that spread fear in Phoenix declared "I'm innocent" as residents of the terrorized neighborhoods Tuesday expressed both relief over the arrest and frustration that it took so long.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Rosa Pastrana, of the Phoenix Block Watch Advisory Board, pauses near a Maryvale bus stop as she talks about the arrest of alleged gunman Aaron Saucedo, 23, who was arrested Monday in a string of serial killings that terrorized Phoenix neighborhoods from August 2015 to July 2016. Saucedo, the former city bus driver suspected in a string of nine deadly shootings that spread fear in Phoenix declared "I'm innocent" in court Tuesday as residents of the terrorized neighborhoods expressed both relief over the arrest and frustration that it took so long.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Rosa Pastrana, of the Phoenix Block Watch Advisory Board, walks in a shopping plaza Tuesday, May 9, 2017, after being interviewed regarding the arrest of Aaron Saucedo, 23, who was arrested Monday in a string of serial killings that terrorized Phoenix neighborhoods from August 2015 to July 2016. Saucedo, The former city bus driver suspected in a string of nine deadly shootings that spread fear in Phoenix declared "I'm innocent" as residents of the terrorized neighborhoods Tuesday expressed both relief over the arrest and frustration that it took so long.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
A makeshift memorial still stands Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Phoenix, a year after the victim was killed in a shooting, in Phoenix. Aaron Saucedo, the former city bus driver arrested Monday and suspected in a string of nine deadly shootings that spread fear in Phoenix, declared "I'm innocent" in court Tuesday as residents of the terrorized neighborhoods Tuesday expressed both relief over the arrest and frustration that it took so long.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Comments