Stunned FBI agents grapple with Comey firing

FBI agents are still reeling from Director James Comey's unceremonious dismissal, their surprise at the manner of his ouster coupled with questions about who will next lead the bureau.
Many agents working in field offices across the country learned Tuesday about their director's firing in much the same way he did: from news reports that flashed on television screens and buzzed on phones.
Many saw Comey as a strong and supportive leader even if some believed he at times set the bureau on the wrong path. And many did not want to see him go, especially in the midst of the bureau's investigation into whether President Donald Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's meddling in the election.
