May 11, 2017 6:17 AM

Fore or timber? Vandals cut trees at Trump-run golf course

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Four 30-foot trees have been cut down at a Trump Organization-run golf course in New York City, and police are searching for the vandals.

The Daily News (http://nydn.us/2qX1YXF ) says a golf course manager discovered the damage Tuesday morning. Police recovered a chain saw near one of the severed 30-foot trees.

The 18-hole Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx is owned by the city, but the Trump Organization maintains the contract to run it.

Advocates have objected to a proposal to extend the course into a 19½ acre waterfront area that had been earmarked for future public park land.

The Trump Organization says part of the land would become a wildlife sanctuary. It wants the redesign so major PGA tournaments could be held there.

