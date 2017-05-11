Nation & World

May 11, 2017 6:21 AM

World War II vet reunited with love letter 72 years later

The Associated Press
WESTFIELD, N.J.

A love letter lost in the walls of a New Jersey home has reached a World War II veteran 72 years after it was written.

Melissa Fahy and her father were renovating her Westfield home when they found the letter in a gap under the stairs. It was postmarked May 1945 and written by a woman named Virginia to her husband, Rolf Christoffersen, who was a sailor in the Norwegian Navy.

Fahy tells WNBC-TV in New York she couldn't believe the love and admiration Virginia had for her husband.

She tracked down the couple's son in California, who read the letter to his 96-year-old father.

Virginia had died six years ago this weekend.

Fahy says, "I guess it's his wife coming back and making her memory alive again."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos