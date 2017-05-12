Nation & World

May 12, 2017 11:53 PM

Afghan official: 3 civilians killed in bomb blast in Kabul

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says at least three civilians have been killed in the capital Kabul after their vehicle was attacked with a sticky bomb.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, said the victims of the Saturday attack are two female government employees from the water supply department and a small child. A sticky bomb is a type of grenade designed to be attached to a vehicle.

Danish says the driver of the vehicle was wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, 10 insurgents including a Talbian-appointed deputy governor and district chief were killed a day earlier in northern Samangan province, Danish said.

