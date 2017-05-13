Nation & World

May 13, 2017 1:45 PM

Authorities: Man shot by deputy on Alabama interstate dies

The Associated Press
BAY MINETTE, Ala.

Authorities say a man has died after being shot by a sheriff's deputy on Interstate 10 in south Alabama.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jonathan Victor, of Metairie, Louisiana, died at a medical center early Saturday, hours after Friday's shooting about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the Florida line.

Joseph Dejoie, of Pensacola, Florida, tells the local news outlet Al.com (http://bit.ly/2qDSP6o) that he saw a car in a ditch Friday afternoon near a fire truck, an ambulance and several sheriff's units. He told AL.com he then saw a man get out of the car with something in his hand. He then reported he heard four or five gunshots.

The sheriff's office hasn't released any details of the shooting or the races of those involved.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos