May 14, 2017 12:37 AM

Official: Gunmen kill 2 in northwest Pakistan

The Associated Press
PESHAWAR, Pakistan

A Pakistani official says gunmen have ambushed a vehicle in a northwest tribal region killing a government official and his paramilitary guard.

Irfan Khan said gunmen opened fire Sunday morning on an official vehicle carrying record-keeper Sarfaraz Hussain and his paramilitary guard Mumtaz Hussain in Olay Cheena in the lower Kurram tribal area bordering Afghanistan.

Khan says both men died immediately and the attackers fled the scene.

Also on Sunday, two paramilitary troops were wounded in a roadside bomb attack in Quetta, the provincial capital of southwestern Baluchistan province.

Banned militant group Lashker-e-Jhangvi Al-Almi claimed responsibility for both attacks.

Lashker-e-Jhangvi has been known to target members of minority Shiite sects but in the recent past it collaborated with other militant groups to target the state machinery.

