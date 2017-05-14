Nation & World

Historic Rolls-Royce vandalized, but stolen parts found

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

A museum director says a 1913 Rolls-Royce once owned by the daughter of the 19th century poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was vandalized ahead of an appearance in Maine, but all the pieces stolen from the car were recovered within hours.

Kevin Bedford, of the Owls Head Transportation Museum, says the car, valued at $1 million, was stored inside a trailer overnight Friday in Portland when someone broke in and took several items, including a radiator cap with the "Spirit of Ecstasy" emblem.

Steve Bromage, of the Maine Historical Society, says all the stolen items were recovered and the car participated as planned in the society's Magical History Tour on Saturday.

Police say a 37-year-old man arrested early Saturday during a house break-in was found with the hood ornament.

