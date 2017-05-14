Nation & World

May 14, 2017 10:49 PM

Afghan official: Roadside bomb kills 4 in eastern province

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says at least four people were killed when a police vehicle hit a roadside bomb in eastern Paktia province. Abdullah Hsrat, spokesman for the provincial governor, says two border police officers and two civilians were killed in the attack, which took place in Zazi Aryub district on Sunday night.

He says the explosion also wounded two other policemen.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but the Taliban have stepped up their attacks against the Afghan security forces across the country.

Separately, Hsart says a dispute between two rival Taliban commanders in the same province set off clashes over the weekend that left at least five insurgents dead.

