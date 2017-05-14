Nation & World

May 14, 2017 11:02 PM

Roadside bombing wounds 4 paramilitary troops in Pakistan

The Associated Press
QUETTA, Pakistan

A Pakistani police official says four paramilitary troops were wounded when a roadside bomb struck their vehicle in the country's southwestern Mastung district, the site of a deadly IS attack last week.

Abdul Nabi says the Frontier Corps' vehicle was on a routine patrol in the Esplenji area when the bomb went off, apparently detonated by remote control.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but in the past Baluch separatist groups that have waged a low-level insurgency for a decade have claimed such assaults. Also, the banned extremist Lashker-e-Jhangvi claimed a similar attack on Sunday that wounded two paramilitary troops.

A suicide attack by the Islamic State group in Mastung on Friday killed 28 police. IS had said it targeted a lawmaker seen as close to the Taliban.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos