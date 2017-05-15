10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. WHY THIS NORTH KOREA MISSILE TEST IS DIFFERENT
Pyongyang claims it can carry a heavy nuclear warhead and outsiders see a significant technological jump with the latest ballistic launch.
2. WORLDWIDE 'RANSOMWARE' CYBERATTACK SPREADS
The malware hits thousands of more computers, disrupting business, schools, hospitals and daily life, though no new large-scale breakdowns were reported.
3. WHAT LAWMAKERS ARE URGING TRUMP TO DO
As the U.S. president considers a replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey, members of Congress are urging him to steer clear of appointing any politicians.
4. US ON COLLISION COURSE WITH NATO ALLY TURKEY
The Trump administration is pushing ahead with arming Syrian Kurds despite potential damage to a vital partnership.
5. WHO WILL BE HEARING LATEST TRAVEL BAN APPEAL
Three judges in Seattle appointed by former President Bill Clinton will hear the appeal of Hawaii's challenge to Trump's ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries.
6. WHICH KIDS WILL SEXUALLY ATTACK CLASSMATES
Thousands of school-age offenders are treated annually for sexual aggression in the U.S., yet there is no profile of a typical attacker, AP finds.
7. SCHOOL SEX COMPLAINTS TO FEDS RISE — AND LANGUISH
The U.S. government issued guidance on what schools must do upon receiving reports of student sexual violence in K-12 schools, but that has not led to a wave of reforms, an AP analysis finds.
8. FRANCE'S NEW PRESIDENT WASTES NO TIME
On his first full day in office, Emmanuel Macron is meeting in Berlin with Chancellor Angela Merkel and possibly unveiling his choice of prime minister.
9. DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA REPEATS AS MISS USA
Kara McCullough, a scientist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, wins the crown.
10. 'THERE ISN'T A PERSON OR PLAYER I WOULD TRADE PLACES WITH'
Derek Jeter has his No. 2 retired by New York Yankees and is immortalized with a plaque in Monument Park.
