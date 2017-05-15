Venezuelans again shut down capital to protest government

People place crosses, representing people who have died during the most recent opposition protest movement, on the side of the highway during a national sit-in against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 15, 2017. Opposition leaders are demanding immediate presidential elections.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
People sit under images of the Pope during a national sit-in against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 15, 2017. Opposition leaders are demanding immediate presidential elections.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, speaks to people attending a national sit-in against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 15, 2017. Opposition leaders are demanding immediate presidential elections.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
People gather on a highway, one waving a Venezuela flag, during an opposition sit-in against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 15, 2017. At left is a make-shift altar featuring an image of folk saint Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernandez.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
A woman lies in the middle of the street covered with the Spanish message "Maduro, resign already" during an opposition sit-in, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 15, 2017. The "sit-in against the dictatorship" is the latest in a month and a half of street demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
A woman attends an opposition sit-in, next to images of the Pope and Jesus in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 15, 2017. The "sit-in against the dictatorship" is the latest in a month and a half of street demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
People play cards in the middle of the street as part of an opposition sit-in, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 15, 2017. The "sit-in against the dictatorship" is the latest in a month and a half of street demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
A man sits on the side of a road during an opposition sit-in against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 15, 2017. The graffiti reads in Spanish "Maduro, leave Venezuela," top, and "Elections already!"
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
People gather on a highway for a national sit-in against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 15, 2017. Opposition leaders are demanding immediate presidential elections.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
