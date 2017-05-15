Nation & World

May 15, 2017 7:41 AM

5-year-old boy goes missing in Maine woods for 8 hours

The Associated Press
ACTON, Maine

Officials say a 5-year-old New Jersey boy who became separated from his family during a hike and went missing for nearly eight hours has been found unhurt in the woods in Maine.

Wardens say a volunteer rescuer and her dog found Christopher Grecco at around 2 a.m. Monday in Acton. Handler Dorothy Smail told WCSH-TV that the boy was on lying on the ground and playing dead because he thought her dog was a fox.

The boy was reunited with his family.

The search was launched Sunday evening after the boy became separated from a group of relatives hiking along a trail near the New Hampshire border. The group says he vanished around 6:30 p.m., and the family called the sheriff's department two hours later.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos