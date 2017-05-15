Nation & World

Cops: 83-year-old kills wife, self at retirement community

The Associated Press
ALLISON PARK, Pa.

Officials say an 83-year-old man fatally shot his 80-year-old wife and then himself at an independent living apartment community for retired people north of Pittsburgh.

The shootings were reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday at Cumberland Woods Village in an upscale suburb of the city.

It wasn't immediately clear where in the complex the shootings occurred. Allegheny County police Lt. Andrew Schurman said authorities found no evidence anyone else was involved.

The residence in McCandless Township is run by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

UPMC spokeswoman Gloria Kreps called the shootings tragic.

Police did not immediately release the couple's names.

