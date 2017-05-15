UN gives Sudan and South Sudan 6 months for Abyei monitoring

0:51 Merced-area family makes plea for return of vet father's hair, ID Pause

0:23 Car crashes on the way to family Mother Day's celebration. No major injuries reported, police say

1:54 Brunno's back home thanks to South Florida pet detective

3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case

0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation

1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by Caffeine

