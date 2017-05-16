AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Analysis: Trump intel sharing likely to leave allies anxious
WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, U.S. allies have anxiously wondered if President Donald Trump could be trusted with some of the world's most sensitive national security secrets.
Now, just a few days before Trump's debut on the international stage, he's giving allies new reasons to worry. The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump revealed highly classified information about an Islamic State plot to senior Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting last week. The information had been obtained by a U.S. partner and shared with Washington, the Post reported.
"This is what Europeans have been worrying about," one Western official said.
The revelations are sure to shadow Trump as he embarks Friday on his first overseas trip as president. After high-stakes visits to Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican, he'll meet some of Washington's strongest European partners at a NATO summit in Brussels and the Group of 7 meeting in Sicily. Some of the leaders he'll meet come from countries the U.S. has intelligence-sharing agreements with.
Trump has a contentious relationship with American spy agencies. He's questioned the competence of intelligence officials, challenged their assessment that Russia meddled in last year's election to help him win, and accused them of leaking information about him and his associates.
___
Report: Trump revealed highly classified info to Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to senior Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting last week, putting a source of intelligence on the Islamic State at risk, The Washington Post reported.
The disclosure late Monday drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers. White House officials denounced the report, saying the president did not disclose intelligence sources or methods to the Russians, though officials did not deny that classified information was disclosed in the May 10 meeting.
"The president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries including threats to civil aviation," said H.R. McMaster, Trump's national security adviser. "At no time, at no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known."
The Post, citing current and former U.S. officials, said Trump shared details about an Islamic State terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak. The ambassador has been a central player in the snowballing controversy surrounding possible coordination between Trump's campaign and Russia's election meddling.
The anonymous officials told the Post that the information Trump relayed during the Oval Office meeting had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement. They said it was considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government.
___
AP Exclusive: Chinese spent $24B on US, other 'golden visas'
BEIJING (AP) — When the sister of President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner promoted investment in her family's new skyscraper from a Beijing hotel ballroom stage earlier this month, she was pitching a controversial American visa program that's proven irresistible to tens of thousands of Chinese.
More than 100,000 Chinese have poured at least $24 billion in the last decade into "golden visa" programs across the world that offer residence in exchange for investment, an Associated Press analysis has found. Nowhere is Chinese demand greater than in the United States, which has taken in at least $7.7 billion and issued more than 40,000 visas to Chinese investors and their families in the past decade, the AP found.
The Chinese investors flocking to these programs are people like Jenny Liu, a doctoral student in the eastern city of Nanjing, who sold her apartment two years ago and moved in with her parents. She used the money from the sale to invest $500,000 in a hotel project in the United States. If the project creates enough jobs in two years, she'll get a prized "green card" and a pathway for a less stressful education for her 9-year-old son.
"My son has a lot of homework to do every day, but I don't think he has learned a lot from school," Liu said. "I hope he can actually pick up some useful knowledge or skills rather than only learn how to pass tests."
The flood of investors reflects how China's rise has catapulted tens of millions of families into the middle class. But at the same time, it shows how these families are increasingly becoming restless as cities remain choked by smog, home prices multiply and schools impose ever-greater pressure on children. They also feel insecure about being able to protect their property and savings.
___
US: Syria is burning bodies to hide proof of mass killings
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is attempting to ratchet up pressure on Russia to push the Syrian government into peace talks with rebels. On Monday, the U.S. accused Syria of executing thousands of imprisoned political opponents and burning their bodies in a crematorium to hide the evidence.
But the decision to release newly declassified information supporting the allegation may also test the Trump administration's own willingness to respond to atrocities in Syria, other than chemical weapons attacks, which it blames on President Bashar Assad's government.
The accusation of mass killings and efforts to cover them up came as President Donald Trump weighs options in Syria, where the U.S. launched cruise missiles on a government air base last month after accusing Assad's military of killing scores of civilians with a sarin-like nerve agent.
___
Q&A: What to know about travel ban appeals
SEATTLE (AP) — Does federal law give President Donald Trump broad legal authority to freeze immigration by refugees and citizens of some predominantly Muslim nations?
That's the question before two federal appellate courts that have now heard arguments over Trump's revised travel ban and are being asked by Trump's opponents to use the president's own anti-Muslim campaign rhetoric against him. Federal courts in Hawaii and Maryland earlier this year blocked Trump's revised travel ban from taking effect. Trump wants those decisions reversed.
On Monday a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle heard Hawaii's lawsuit challenging the ban, which would suspend the nation's refugee program and temporarily bar new visas for citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
Last week, judges on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, heard arguments over whether to affirm a Maryland judge's decision putting the ban on ice.
WHAT DOES THE GOVERNMENT SAY?
___
New South Korean leader to go to White House summit in June
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — New South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the White House next month for a summit with President Donald Trump amid worries over North Korea's progress in building a nuclear and missile arsenal, Seoul's presidential office said Tuesday.
The agreement for the leaders to meet in late June followed a meeting in Seoul between Chung Eui-yong, Moon's foreign policy adviser, and Matt Pottinger, the Asia director on Trump's National Security Council, said Moon's spokesman Yoon Young-chan.
The announcement came days after North Korea successfully tested a powerful new missile that analysts believe could reach Alaska when perfected.
Under the leadership of third-generation dictator Kim Jong Un, North Korea has been speeding up its pursuit of a decades-long goal of obtaining a nuclear-armed missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.
North Korea conducted two nuclear tests last year alone, which would have improved its know-how on making nuclear weapons small enough to fit on long-range missiles. Experts say the "medium long-range" Hwasong-12 missile the North fired on Sunday achieved higher altitude and longer flight time than any other missile the country has tested.
___
Expert finds more possible North Korea links to cyberattack
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean cybersecurity expert said Tuesday there is more circumstantial evidence that North Korea may be behind the global "ransomware" attack: the way the hackers took hostage computers and servers across the world was similar to previous cyberattacks attributed to North Korea.
Simon Choi, a director at anti-virus software company Hauri Inc. who has analyzed North Korean malware since 2008 and advises the government on cyberattacks, said the North is no newcomer to the world of bitcoins and has been mining the digital currency using malicious computer programs since as early as 2013.
In the current attack, hackers demand payment from victims in bitcoins to regain access to their encrypted computers.
Last year, Choi accidentally spoke to a hacker traced to a North Korean internet address about development of ransomware and he alerted South Korean authorities.
If North Korea, believed to be training cyberwarriors at schools, is indeed responsible for the latest attack, Choi said the world should stop underestimating its capabilities and work together to think of a new way to respond to cyber threats, such as having China pull the plug on North Korea's internet.
___
Leading neo-Nazi website courts new readers ... in Spanish
How does a leading neo-Nazi website that has railed against Hispanic immigrants expand its audience beyond a loyal base of U.S. white supremacists? By publishing a Spanish-language edition, of course.
The Daily Stormer — infamous for orchestrating internet harassment campaigns by its "Troll Army" of readers — recently launched El Daily Stormer as a "news portal" tailoring its racist, anti-Semitic content for readers in Spain and Latin America.
Andrew Auernheimer, a notorious computer hacker and internet troll who writes for the English-language site, says the Spanish edition fits their mission to spread Hitlerism across the world.
"We want our message to reach millions more people," he said in a telephone interview.
Hate sites have realized that the U.S. has no monopoly on white nationalists and other far-right extremists, says Heidi Beirich, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project. Others, such as Stormfront, already created multilingual forums.
___
School district pulls suicide book 'Thirteen Reasons Why'
DENVER (AP) — As a Colorado community mourns the loss of seven students who recently killed themselves, a school district official ordered librarians to temporarily stop circulating a book that's the basis for Netflix's popular new series "13 Reasons Why," which some critics say romanticizes suicide.
The order rankled some librarians who called it censorship, and it appears to be a rare instance in which the book has been removed from circulation — albeit briefly.
It also has highlighted the debate about balancing freedom of speech with concerns about students.
"It would be hard for anybody who has dealt with suicide to not have a heightened awareness of things, to perhaps be a little more cautious about things," said Leigh Grasso, the curriculum director for the 22,000-student Mesa County Valley School District who decided to pull the book.
The young adult novel, published in 2007, follows a high school girl who kills herself after creating a series of tapes for her classmates to play after her death. She gave the tapes to people who influenced her decision.
___
Conan jokes may have killed, but he stands accused of theft
LOS ANGELES (AP) — What do Caitlyn Jenner, Tom Brady and the Washington Monument have in common?
They're all subjects of punchlines Conan O'Brien is accused of ripping off — and that's no joke.
O'Brien lost an effort to toss out a federal copyright infringement lawsuit in San Diego last week, potentially setting up a novel trial over comic creativity and the value of laughter.
Robert Alexander Kaseberg said he posted several jokes online that the late-night comedian repeated almost verbatim later that day or the next on his "Conan" show on TBS.
"The laughter stopped in late 2014 and early 2015, at least for a spell, when (Kaseberg) began to notice similarities between his posts and several of the jokes used in the late-night television show Conan's monologues," U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino said in a ruling that allows the lawsuit to proceed.
Comments