3 Columbus Zoo polar bear cubs named

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, a polar bear cub makes its public debut with her mother Anana in their habitat at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium looked to the public for help in naming Anana's female cub born Nov. 8. Amelia Gray emerged as the winner in the worldwide contest. The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File Brooke LaValley