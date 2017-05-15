Nation & World

May 15, 2017 9:54 PM

Officer who slapped man in bunny suit cuts deal to keep job

The Associated Press
SPARTA, N.J.

A New Jersey police officer has cut a deal to keep his job after slapping a prankster wearing a bunny suit.

Hopatcong (hoh-PAHT'-kahng) Officer Nicholas Maresca Jr. pleaded guilty to harassment on Monday in municipal court.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2qqaE65 ) that as part of the plea agreement, the prosecution dropped an assault charge and requested a waiver from a state law that would have required Maresca to resign from his job following a conviction. He also was fined $500.

Both the defense and prosecution say they're pleased with the outcome of the case. Maresca declined to comment.

Kevin Hemmerich (HEM'-er-ik), who wore the bunny costume while repeatedly blowing an air horn inside the police station, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct last month.

