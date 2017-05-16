Trump defends sharing terrorism 'facts' with Russians

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:51 Merced-area family makes plea for return of vet father's hair, ID Pause 1:54 Brunno's back home thanks to South Florida pet detective 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 1:26 Atwater's Connor Norton on swimming varsity 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 0:15 An SUV rolled over in south Merced 1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow 6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

