Coroner: Killer Brady's ashes mustn't be scattered on moor

FILE - In this file photo dated Oct. 1965, Ian Brady, right, is escorted as he arrives at the courthouse in Hyde, Cheshire, England, to be convicted of the Moors murders of five children together with accomplice Myra Hindley in the Greater Manchester area of England. Brady has died Monday May 15, 2017, at a high security psychiatric hospital in Merseyside, England, according to Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust. Myra Hindley died in prison in 2002. FILE AP Photo